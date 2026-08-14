Break out the running shoes and help Rory’s Stories charity

Ireland’s leading autism charity, AsIAm, has announced Rory O’Connor, better known as Rory’s Stories, as this year’s charity for Run4Autism, which will take place at Corkagh Park on August 16 at 12pm.

Run4Autism is a celebration of inclusion, community and autism acceptance and welcomes participants of all ages and abilities to run, walk, wheel or push a buggy around the scenic 5km route through Corkagh Park.

As well as the 5k, plenty of entertainment will be provided on the day, including a live magician, bubble fun, Lego and craft tents, face painting and music.

Funds raised through Run4Autism will help AsIAm continue its work to create a more inclusive Ireland by providing support services, training, advocacy and programmes that empower autistic people and their families across the country.

Comedian, author and content creator, Rory O’Connor is the father of an autistic son and has spoken openly about his own family’s journey and the importance of creating a society where every autistic person feels accepted, understood and supported.

“When autism becomes part of your family’s story, you quickly realise how important understanding, acceptance and community can be.

“AsIAm does incredible work supporting autistic people and their families every single day, so I’m delighted to be involved in Run4Autism again this year.

Rory has previously spent much of his time advocating for the valuable work that AsIAm does for people with autism, having previously completed the Dublin Marathon in aid of the charity.

He is now encouraging families, friends, schools, workplaces and community groups to get involved by taking part in this year’s Run4Autism.

“What I love about this event is that it’s for everyone. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a seasoned runner, want to walk the route with friends, bring the kids along on their scooters or push a buggy around the course – everyone is welcome.

“It’s a brilliant family day out, and every person who takes part is helping to create a more inclusive Ireland.”

CEO of AsIAm, Adam Harris, spoke about the importance of days like Run4Autism in building communities and advocating for inclusion, saying:

“Run4Autism has become one of the highlights of our fundraising calendar because it reflects exactly what AsIAm stands for: inclusion, belonging and community.

“It brings together autistic people, families, friends, supporters and allies in a welcoming environment where everyone can participate in whatever way works for them.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Rory for lending his support to this year’s event. His openness about his own family’s experiences has helped so many people better understand autism, and we’re looking forward to welcoming hundreds of participants to Corkagh Park.”

For those who can’t make it to Corkagh Park, a virtual option is also available, allowing supporters to complete their 5k wherever they are while fundraising for the charity.

Run4Autism follows the accessible route known as Georgia’s Way, named in memory of Georgia Callan, and is designed to be welcoming and enjoyable for participants of all ages and abilities.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.