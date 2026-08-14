Camac walks, DNA and plant cures

AS HERITAGE WEEK returns for yet another year, members of Round Tower Heritage Group are gearing up for a jam-packed week of events across several venues.

On August 17, Clondalkin Library will host the opening event of the week, with a talk from Antoine Giacometti on archaeological excavations at De La Salle in Ballyfermot

One of the most popular events of this coming week is an interview with Laetitia Lefroy, a Clondalkin local who was born and raised in Corkagh House. The interview will be held in Brú Chrónáin on Tuesday at 7pm.

Those who wish to attend the Brú Chrónáin event are encouraged to buy tickets to avoid disappointment following huge demand for her previous interview at the Clondalkin Village Festival earlier this summer.

Clondalkin history will be brought to life on Wednesday during a lighthearted lesson,

‘Medieval Pilgrimage’ which will be hosted by Eimear Ging and Clondalkin Living History in Brú Chrónáin at 7pm.

Claire Bradley will drop into Clondalkin Library on Thursday at 6.30pm, for an informative talk about the use of DNA in family history research.

On Friday, Clondalkin history buffs are in for a treat as there will be a special showing of ‘Clondalkin Anglers Association Remembered’, a piece of recovered film from the 1950s, in Orchard Lodge.

Tom Keogh, a member of the Heritage Group, expressed excitement at the newly restored film, as it gives an insight into life on the River Camac many decades ago.

“It relates to the period when these anglers were on the river from 1958 to 1986 until the paper mill closed, it was a very active professional fishing club, and we have the film restored.”

Nature lovers are encouraged to join Saturday’s tour of Brú Chrónáin’s Monastic Garden with Clann Chrónáin Tour Guides to learn more about the fascinating uses and cures associated with garden plants in the medieval monastic period, taking place between 10.30am and 1.00pm.

Paddy Ging and members of Friends of the Camac will lead a walk and talk along the River Camac, on Sunday between 2.00–3.30pm, meeting at the Civic Plaza, for a pleasant Sunday stroll.

Many of these events are limited on space and require tickets which can be found on Eventbrite.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.