Three charged in €3.5m crime proceeds case linked to prostitution and organised crime in Tallaght

Three people based in Tallaght and Jobstown have been charged with possessing almost €3.5 million in crime proceeds and enhancing a criminal organisation following a prostitution and money laundering probe.

Three Brazilian nationals, including siblings 35-year-old Matheus Berberick and 27-year-old Maria Berberick of Raheen Close, Springfield and 40-year-old Sander de Silva Pereira of Loftus Hall, Belgard Square were charged were in relation to offences that allegedly took place from March 1, 2023, to August 10, 2026.

The three Tallaght residents were remanded in custody by Judge Ciaran Liddy at Dublin District Court.

Those remanded in custody face charges related to the enhancement of a criminal organisation as well as multiple counts of possessing crime proceeds – €2.3m for Mr Berberick, €470,000 for Ms Berberick and €721,000 in relation to Mr Pereira – while Ms Berberick faces an additional charge for using a false identity document.

This follows arrests made on Monday (August 10) following a Gardaí operation targeting organised prostitution, brothel keeping and other crimes in Tallaght and the city on Monday.

The trio charged with the offences are expected to appear again before the courts next Friday, and defence barristers Kevin McCrave and Paddy Flynn noted that a bail application must be made in the High Court due to the nature of the offences, and that instructions would be taken on seeking bail.

No application for legal aid was made.