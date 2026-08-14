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Garda investigate after Man’s body found in Wheatfield Prison

Garda investigate after Man’s body found in Wheatfield Prison

James Roulston MooneyAugust 14, 2026 11:47 am

Gardaí are investigating all circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a man on Thursday in Wheatfield Prison.

The body of a man in his 30s was discovered at Wheatfield Prison in Clondalkin, and a Senior Investigating Officer has been assigned to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the male.

A Family Liaison Officer has been assigned to support the family of the deceased. The services of the Garda National Technical Bureau have been requested.

The Coroner’s Office has been notified. Investigating Gardaí await the results of a post-mortem to determine the direction of the investigation.

The Irish Prison Service are also investigating the passing of the inmate – all deaths in custody are investigated by the Irish Prison Service, the Inspector of Prisons and An Garda Síochána, where circumstances warrant. The cause of death is determined by the Coroner’s Office.

In a statement, the prison service said: “The Irish Prison Service wish to express our condolences to the deceased’s family and friends.

“Next of kin have been informed.”

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