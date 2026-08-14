College Choice – Keep Your Options Open with BIFE

Chair of BIFE Board and member of KWETB Board, Cllr. Tom Fortune, David O’Gorman, Deputy Principal Gabriel Allen, Principal Ray Tedders, CEO of KWETB Deirdre Keyes, Chairman of the KWETB Board, Paul O’Brien, Tracey O’Brien, Cllr. Aoife Flynn Kennedy, Ross Lee and Louise Fortune at the BIFE Graduation ceremony

ADVERTORIAL

BIFE, as the largest College of Further & Higher Education and Training in the Southeast, has always maintained a strong relationship with local industry and has identified emerging demands in key areas nationally.

They have met these ever-increasing and challenging demands from a diverse group of stakeholders by re-developing part of their institute over the past few years.

Now, the huge range of courses available at BIFE offers learners fabulous opportunities, for those not only looking for additional skills or hoping to go directly into employment but also as an alternative route to a college course in a university or institute of technology in Ireland or abroad.

Their Open Day on Wednesday 2nd September will showcase the large variety of courses they have in the College ranging from Art & Design, Media, Sport, Psychology, Equine Studies, Science, Business, Nursing, Theatre/Dance, and much more.

“We have over 70 full-time courses to choose from, all progressing on to Higher Education Institutes in Ireland and abroad”, according to Deputy Principal Gabriel Allen.

“Further Education offers a learner, who may not have achieved the required CAO points, the opportunity to gain advanced entry onto honours degree programmes. Therefore, keeping your options open and applying for a BIFE course now is important.”

BIFE recently launched three new level 8 honours Degree Programmes which run in conjunction with the IADT, the first two years in BIFE with the final two years in IADT.

Their BA (Hons) Degree in Immersive Media Production encompasses various forms of media including virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and 360-degree video.

The B.Bus (Hons) Business & Psychology blends the analytical rigour of business with the insight and empathy of psychology, a powerful combination for the evolving world of work.

The BA (Hons) Degree in Digital Business (one year in BIFE followed by three years in IADT) will prepare learners for high level professional roles in today’s digitally driven business environment.

No CAO points are required to do these degree programmes and there are no fees for the first two years.

This year, the Institute has launched a new course at levels 5:

● Interior Architectural Design Level 5

“Work Experience is an important part of all our courses. All BIFE students have the opportunity to participate in our Erasmus+ programme where they can complete their work experience in European countries such as Spain, Portugal, Finland, France, Italy, Germany, or Malta.”

Allen assured us that mature students have many opportunities to study and progress at BIFE.

“All courses have valuable certification and offer progression routes to Higher Education, yet you don’t need CAO points to study at Bray Institute.”

To discover more about the courses available at BIFE, prospective students are invited to attend their Open Day on Wednesday 2nd September from 10 am to 2 pm. A BIFE bus service is available every day with pick-ups in Gorey, Arklow, Wicklow Town, and Rathnew.

Apply online at www.bife.ie or call the Institute any day during office hours at 01-2829668 for further information between 9 am and 4 pm. There is no application fee.