Looking forward to an exciting year at Dublin College Collinstown Park

ADVERTORIAL

WE LOOK forward to another exciting year, at Dublin College Clondalkin Collinstown Park (formerly Collinstown Park Community College) we are delighted to welcome new & returning learners.

While our name has changed, our commitment remains the same. We continue to offer a friendly, supportive learning environment dedicated to helping every learner succeed.

Our wide range of courses includes Business Admin, Beauty, Healthcare, Nursing, Social Care, SNA, English for Speakers of Other Languages, Return to Learning, and our state-of-the-art Datacenter Academy Traineeship.

Many programmes offer family-friendly timetables & low-cost fees, making it easier than ever to return to education.

We are especially excited to launch our new partnership with Technological University Dublin, BSc (Hons) in Networks and Systems Administration to Dublin College Clondalkin Collinstown Park.

Students will complete the first two years with us before progressing to TUDs Grangegorman campus for the final two years to complete this degree programme. There are no CAO points required for any of our courses.

Whether you’re starting a new career, upskilling, or returning to education, there’s something for everyone at Dublin College Clondalkin Collinstown Park.

Application can be made online fet.collinstownpark.ie & for course enquiries, contact us on 01 457 2300 or email fet@collinstownpark.ie.

TAGS Education