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Quiet luxury meets conscious living: The sustainable, ultra-quiet Triton T90ER Shower

Quiet luxury meets conscious living: The sustainable, ultra-quiet Triton T90ER Shower

Echo StaffAugust 14, 2026 3:40 pm

ADVERTORIAL

The new T90 focuses heavily on a silent, premium user experience.

It features an integrated pump driven by a Quiet Mark-approved motor, ensuring the unit operates so quietly that noise levels are virtually unheard over the sound of running water.

It is designed specifically to boost water pressure for gravity-fed systems, the T90 sells almost 60,000 units annually.

This major update represents the product’s first significant evolution in a decade, which combines a modernised aesthetic with rigorous internal upgrades and zero-chrome sustainability.

The new T90 focuses heavily on a silent, premium user experience.

It features an integrated pump driven by a Quiet Mark-approved motor, ensuring the unit operates so quietly that noise levels are virtually unheard over the sound of running water.

Architected to align closely with Triton’s Visual Design Language (VDL), the new cover design adopts a simplistic, timeless look featuring an indented centreline.

  • Intuitive Interface: The power button, power light, hose attachment, and a single-colour graphic system reduce confusion between temperature and power settings.
  • Enhanced Ergonomics: Redesigned control knobs offer a substantial grip improvement over previous recessed variation.
  • Eco-Conscious Finishes: In an industry-leading move toward sustainability, chrome plating has been completely removed from the product line. Finishes are available in Matt White with gloss white trims (providing an easy-clean solution) and a premium Matt Black with brass trims.

The shower introduces the upgraded Pro-fit Riser Rail system, swapping chrome plating for a highly sustainable, double-polished stainless-steel finish.

Measuring 530mm in length, the rail offers maximum flexibility to effortlessly cover existing drill holes from previous installations.

Internally, Triton has implemented rigorous engineering upgrades to optimise performance and address long-term quality assurance.

  • Advanced Thermal Safety: All power-carrying cables have been upgraded to high-grade silicone insulation, boosting the temperature rating from 105°C to 180°C. Microswitch suppliers have been upgraded, and wire thickness has been increased from 2.5mm² to 4mm² to drastically reduce any risk of overheating.
  • Water & Wire Protection: A brand-new internal drip shield has been integrated, alongside a dedicated wire retaining wall above the power supply area to eliminate wire trapping during installation.
  • Fluid Performance: A new core profile within the stabiliser valve eliminates flow rate dead spots, while text embossing depth has been increased to ensure absolute compliance with BEAB approval standards.

In alignment with Triton’s cross-business green initiatives, the next-generation T90 will ship in eco-friendly, single-color printed brown boxes, significantly lowering the product’s carbon footprint from factory floor to Irish homes.

Find out more about the NEW Triton T90 ER, RRP from €310.00, at Tritonshowers

Triton Showers is available at all leading stockists nationwide.

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