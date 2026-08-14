A LABORATORY tucked into Tallaght Business Park has been helping to stick the Sagrada Família Basilica in Barcelona together.

The chemical manufacturer’s laboratory, located within the Whitestown Industrial Estate has been part of the global push by the company to provide glue that has helped to hold the internationally renowned architectural work-in-progress together, with the six central towers using an adhesive partly created in the local area.

Henkel has contributed a high-performance structural adhesive, Loctite EA 9497, and carried out extensive testing and validation, while providing dedicated technical expertise, and continuous supply tailored to the project’s evolving needs.

Gaudi may not have foreseen such a development in the realisation of his design, but a Henkel head has noted that its input does not stray from his vision.

Henkel’s Head of Innovation & Application Engineering, Dr Niamh O’Reilly, noted that the building is one of the most recognisable sites in the world, and that the contribution of the adhesive product made in Tallaght has painted part of the century-plus long story of the famed basilica.

Dr O’Reilly said: “The Sagrada Família is one of the most recognisable buildings in the world, so it’s incredibly rewarding for Henkel and Loctite to have played an integral part in the construction of the central towers.

“This project shows how modern technology can help solve practical challenges while staying true to an architect’s original vision.

“Following intensive testing by an international team of more than 20 specialists, Henkel provided an adhesive solution that could meet the demands of the project, and we’re proud to have helped bring this important milestone to life.”

A modular construction approach has accelerated processes at the site compared to traditional methods, with the adhesive playing a key part.

In total, 24 tons of Loctite adhesive have been used, with around 30 kilograms applied per panel on average.

The six central towers benefitting from Loctite comprise 826 panels and more than 2,100 stone elements.

Henkel Executive Vice President Mark Dorn said that the project embodies what the company does.

Mr Dorn stated: “The Sagrada Família shows what’s possible when the right partners come together. We make it happen by delivering solutions that perform where it matters most.”

The project, 144 years in the making, continues to move forward, with parts from all over the world adding to its grandeur, perhaps most importantly Tallaght (to some).