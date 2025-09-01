Search
Emergency Department in Tallaght Hospital ‘a nightmare’
Tallaght University HospItal Emergency Department waiting times growing

Emergency Department in Tallaght Hospital ‘a nightmare’

Echo StaffSeptember 1, 2025 10:27 am

Waiting times in Tallaght University Hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) have increased by 43 per cent over the last five years.

TD Ciarán Ahern (Lab) has called on Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill to urgently intervene after obtaining the figures, which show ED waiting times growing from an average of 3.5 hours to 5 hours since 2020.

