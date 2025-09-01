Emergency Department in Tallaght Hospital ‘a nightmare’
Waiting times in Tallaght University Hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) have increased by 43 per cent over the last five years.
TD Ciarán Ahern (Lab) has called on Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill to urgently intervene after obtaining the figures, which show ED waiting times growing from an average of 3.5 hours to 5 hours since 2020.
AUTHOREcho Staff
