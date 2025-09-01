Search
‘We are exploring all options to achieve completion of the pool’
Lucan pool delayed for years

‘We are exploring all options to achieve completion of the pool’

Echo StaffSeptember 1, 2025 10:39 am

SOUTH Dublin County Council is “exploring all options” to achieve completion of the pool side of the Lucan Leisure Campus building “at the earliest possible date.”

Works on the project have been delayed for years.

Read More


Funding injection will enhance sports and well-being in county

News

Over €115,000 has been allocated to Active South Dublin who look after the enhancement of sports and well-being programmes in the county.As...

Emergency Department in Tallaght Hospital ‘a nightmare’

News

Waiting times in Tallaght University Hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) have increased by 43 per cent over the last five years.TD Ciarán Ahern...

Government’s first purpose built data centre delivered on time and on budget

Lucan

The government’s first “purpose-built” data centre, just outside Lucan, is due to be operational from early next year.The new Government Data Centre...

Lucan Festival for 2025 launches to much fanfare and great acclaim

Lucan

The programme of events for the 2025 Lucan Festival has been launched, with more than 30 events and entertainment taking place this...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST