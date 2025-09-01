‘We are exploring all options to achieve completion of the pool’
SOUTH Dublin County Council is “exploring all options” to achieve completion of the pool side of the Lucan Leisure Campus building “at the earliest possible date.”
Works on the project have been delayed for years.
AUTHOREcho Staff
