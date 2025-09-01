Fifty-year legacy of leadership and great innovation
Students and staff at City of Dublin FET College Ballyfermot Road bid farewell to a familiar face last week.
Dr Denis Murray, vice-principal at the Ballyfermot campus for the last eight years, retired from a long teaching career.
