Substantial retail unit for sale with storage facilities and strong footfall

Ray Cooke Commercial are delighted to present to the market an opportunity to buy a substantial retail unit situated in the heart of Ballyfermot.

Unit 306 is conveniently situated on Ballyfermot Road and is set amongst a multitude of established mixed use units at this very strong footfall location.

The unit is suitable for many retail uses and other business types, subject to planning permission.

Extending to c.117 sqm/1259.4 sq. ft in size, the unit comprises of a large open plan retail area with storage facilities and WC facilities to the rear.

Unit 306 is situated in a very central location in Ballyfermot and enjoys close by amenities including schools, churches, shops and sports grounds to name a few, with on-street council parking also located close to the front door.

It is situated just a 15-minute drive from Dublin City Centre and has great public transport links within walking distance.

Viewing is strictly by appointment, contact Ray Cooke Commercial to arrange.