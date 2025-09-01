Second edition launch of teen magazine ‘Sonder’

“IT WENT really amazing,” exclaims Tallaght-born Michela Mai, who has created and launched her own teen magazine, ‘Sonder’, at 16.

The second edition for spring/summer launched in the Square on August 8, building off the success of the first edition launch.

This magazine features true-to-life stories from teenagers across the country, including some social media influencers who have written for it.

Michela estimates the launch went on from 10am to 6pm, with a steady flow of people throughout the day, and she would also estimate that there were around 200 people present.

During the event, a fundraiser was set up, allowing people to donate whatever they felt comfortable with for mental health charity Jigsaw; by the end of the day, they had raised around 80 euros.

Some girls from Michela’s school who run their own businesses were in attendance to give her their support, hosting live feeds for her and curating interviews with people for social media platforms such as TikTok

When asked about future plans and events, Michela comments that she has plans for November, with a particular focus on bringing awareness to men’s mental health.

Several people approached Michela with business offers while she was in school, but she prefers to keep the details confidential for now.

She is still working on her upcoming podcast ‘Ponder’, where listeners can call in with queries and listen to the views of teenage girls on these issues.

Michela would like to thank The Square for helping organise the launch, as well as all her family and friends who came down to support her on the day, particularly Amelie and Lily.

Be sure to keep an eye out for projects by Michela in the near future.