Over 51,000 get Round One offers
A total of 65,444 students received their Leaving Certificate results across Ireland on Friday morning.
This year also marks a gradual return to pre-pandemic marking schemes, as grades have been artificially boosted in a post-marking adjustment since 2020.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Funding injection will enhance sports and well-being in countyNews
Over €115,000 has been allocated to Active South Dublin who look after the enhancement of sports and well-being programmes in the county.As...
This weeks front pages – August 28, 2025Latest
The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and...
Book Festival celebrates new voices and creativityNews
The Red Line Book Festival 2025 has been announced for October 13–19 in South Dublin County with over 40 literary events and...
Over 51,000 young people get an offer of a college place this week, not really a daunting task to chooseNews
Over 51,000 young people will have gotten an offer this week from the CAO for a college place for September 2025.For many...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.