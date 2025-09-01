Search
Over 51,000 get Round One offers
Leaving Cert students Saoirse, Laura, Rebecca, Emma with Ms White and Ms Mason from Kingswood Community College

Over 51,000 get Round One offers

Echo StaffSeptember 1, 2025 11:06 am

A total of 65,444 students received their Leaving Certificate results across Ireland on Friday morning.

This year also marks a gradual return to pre-pandemic marking schemes, as grades have been artificially boosted in a post-marking adjustment since 2020.

Read More


Funding injection will enhance sports and well-being in county

News

Over €115,000 has been allocated to Active South Dublin who look after the enhancement of sports and well-being programmes in the county.As...

This weeks front pages – August 28, 2025

Latest

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and...

Book Festival celebrates new voices and creativity

News

The Red Line Book Festival 2025 has been announced for October 13–19 in South Dublin County with over 40 literary events and...

Over 51,000 young people get an offer of a college place this week, not really a daunting task to choose

News

Over 51,000 young people will have gotten an offer this week from the CAO for a college place for September 2025.For many...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST