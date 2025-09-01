South Dublin County Council are inviting the public to have their say about a proposed Local Planning Framework (LPF) for the Clondalkin area.

A Draft Clondalkin LPF is now live on the council website for members of the public to view and make submissions to, to help guide “the future development and growth of Clondalkin”.

The purpose of this plan is to provide policy and objectives to guide the sustainable growth of Clondalkin and ensure its continuous success as a vibrant urban village with associated commercial, cultural and community facilities to serve the existing and growing population, the council said.

“To achieve sustainable growth, we need to protect and preserve the important features of the historic village and support the strong tourism and service industries which depend on its historic identity”.

The planning framework is based on an objective outlined in the council’s South Dublin County Development Plan 2022-2028, which calls for a Local Area Plan for Clondalkin.

It aims to incorporate “a vision for the development of Clondalkin, wider urban design principles, framework plans for larger infill sites” and a Green local infrastructure strategy.

It also includes conservation plans and a Local Travel Plan, which proposes an extension of the Luas Red Line from the Red Cow to Lucan via Clondalkin, as well as a “long-term higher capacity public transport route” along the R113 and Fonthill Road through Clondalkin Village.

The council will hold three in-person public information drop-in clinics during the public consultation period for the LPF, from Tuesday, August 26 until Monday, September 29.

Council staff will be available to answer queries during two drop-in clinics at the Clondalkin Civic Office, Ninth Lock Road on Thursday, September 4 and Wednesday, September 10, and at the Round Tower Visitor Centre (Brú Chrónáin) on Wednesday evening, September 17.The plans will be on display at Clondalkin Library and the council’s planning offices in Tallaght, as well as on consult.sdublincoco.ie where the public can submit their views and opinions.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme