Empowering ‘Seven Scenes’ promotes social change through the arts

“I BELIEVE in the power of the arts to affect positive social change,” remarks Newton Barabara of the ‘Seven Scenes’ Programme.

‘Seven Scenes’ is an original and exciting theatre programme developed by Barabara that is coming to the Civic Theatre, facilitating community development and integration through the arts.

Barabara is a Nigerian film and theatre maker who worked for UNICEF promoting positive social change through the arts.

Newton is uniquely equipped to facilitate an empowering arts programme promoting integration through creativity in collaboration with International Protection Accommodation Centres and local, regional and national arts bodies and cultural institutions.

According to Newton, people living in or dealing with stressful situations benefit greatly from participating in artistic projects which facilitate “stress reduction, the development of self-confidence and self-esteem and positive behavioural change”.

The ‘Seven Scenes’ programme provides opportunities for inter-community collaboration, integration and understanding through the telling and presenting of stories drawn from participants’ lived experience.

In the case of international protection applicants and local communities, artistic endeavour “promotes community integration”, comments Newton.

‘Seven Scenes’ uses a simple narrative frame to create a space for dialogue through story. The use of humour in the playful exploration of real-life scenarios promotes engagement and inclusion.

A further benefit is the development of individual and collective self-esteem, self-respect and cultural pride in participating communities.

‘Seven Scenes’ was developed with the support of the Outreach Department of the Abbey Theatre, South Dublin County Council and the Civic Theatre.

To date, Newton has completed four ‘Seven Scenes’ programmes and is currently facilitating three more.

An inter-community ‘Seven Scenes’ programme will begin this coming April in The Civic Theatre Tallaght. Want to be involved? Contact Newton Barabara on sevenscenes@gmail.com.

‘Seven Scenes’ is for anyone who would like to explore their creativity through drama, have fun thinking about the stories they would like to tell, and discover positive ways to adapt to a new or changing environment.

It also provides a chance to meet people from diverse backgrounds and share experiences and earn a certificate of participation

No prior drama or theatre experience necessary; everyone is welcome.