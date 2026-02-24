“This government need to let the people have their say.”

New potential changes to local democracy have been made public, including increasing local property tax by 50 per cent and an overnight tax on tourists.

The Local Democracy Taskforce is set to finalise a report that includes recommended changes to local democracy in Ireland and present to the Government in the coming weeks.

Council oversight committees and the application transport demand management measures are among other changes that were shared with the Association of Irish Local Government recently.

Councillor Daithí Doolan expressed his concern at some of the possible recommendations that have come to light.

Cllr Doolan singled out the potential hike in local property tax as an area of concern and stated that households are already under the cosh.

He said: “Households are struggling to pay for food, rent, mortgages, fuel and heating bills. A 50 per cent increase to their property tax is the last thing people need.

“This task force must deliver real reform and not more window dressing. Unfortunately, this Local Democracy Taskforce has all the hallmarks of another attempt by the government to look like they are reforming local government.

The Local Democracy Taskforce was set up in June 2025 and has been tasked with finalising a programme for the reform and strengthening of local government in Ireland.

Their report is expected to be based off other reports published by the Council of Europe, the AILG and the Seanad Public Consultation Committee.

Cllr Doolan is wary of the changes that may stem from the impending report and made clear his preference to see certain powers change hands from national to local level.

“These need to include planning powers and waste management including the municipalisation of domestic waste collection services…

“…The biggest obstacle to building council and affordable housing in Dublin is the Government itself.

“Housing programmes in Dublin’s local authorities are underfunded and buried by bureaucracy in the Custom House. This must end.

“We need a champion for Dublin to stand up against the bureaucrats in government who consistently stand in the way of progress.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.