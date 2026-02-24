New application lodged to convert cottage into coffee shop and reception

An artist impression of the plans at the cottage on Turnpike Road in Ballymount

Fresh plans have been submitted for an application to convert a cottage on the Turnpike Road to a coffee shop and reception for padel tennis courts, after the council asked the developer to retain some of the cottage’s original features.

The original application, submitted on September 22 by Brightway Properties Ltd, would see existing outbuildings demolished on the site near the Red Cow to make way for three fully enclosed padel tennis courts.

The development will also see partial demolition of the cottage and change of use from residential to commercial to provide “a reception area, coffee shop, multi-purpose studio, changing rooms and associated facilities”.

South Dublin County Council had requested additional information from Brightway for a road safety audit to “the amended vehicle entrance onto the Turnpike Road with sightlines in both directions” changes including EV charging points for at least 20% of the parking spaces, as well as further details regarding refuse storage facilities, watermain layouts and surface water management on the site.

They also requested that the existing porch of the cottage be “retained as existing” and that the finish on the new extension to the cottage should match the original finish, “visual prominence of the southern side elevation of this structure to the public realm along Turnpike Road”.

“It is considered that while the subject dwelling is not a protected structure or located within an Architectural Conservation Area (ACA), given the historic character of the cottage, with stone finish and single storey porch element to the front, it provides architectural interest within the streetscape,” the council said.

In a new planner’s report submitted on Monday, February 9, Brightway agreed to retain the porch and ensure a matching finish on the cottage, and provided all further parking and layout details requested.

They also agreed to the council’s additional request for a revised design of the third padel court structure to “mitigate visual impact when viewed from Turnpike Road and from the south of the site”.

“The revised design incorporates a combination of dark grey stone and corrugated anthracite-coloured metal cladding to the front and side elevations visible from the public road,” they said, noting it was now consistent with the character of adjoining commercial developments and would “reduce the perceived bulk of the structure”.

“It is respectfully submitted that the matters raised in the Council’s request for Further Information have been comprehensively addressed through this submission and… that planning permission be granted for this proposed development,” they added.

A final decision is due from the council’s planning department by March 5, 2026.

