Search
Gardai seize €600k worth of ketamine in Clondalkin
Ketamine, cannabis, cocaine and cash seized by Gardai in Clondalkin on Monday. Photo by An Garda Siochana

Gardai seize €600k worth of ketamine in Clondalkin

James ReynoldsFebruary 24, 2026 3:11 pm

Gardai seized €675,000 worth of illegal substances, including €600,000 of ketamine, and made one arrest after a search in Clondalkin on Monday.

Gardai seized €600,000 worth of ketamine, cannabis worth €40,000 and cocaine worth €35,000, alongside €17,940 in cash and made one arrest following a search carried out at a domestic residence in Clondalkin.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and charged in connection with this investigation and has since appeared before a court.

Gardai in Finglas, assisted by the Drug Unit, Crime North, Dublin Metropolitan Region West, carried out the search as part of Operation Tara.

Operation Tara was set up in 2021 and aims to disrupt, dismantle, and prosecute drug trafficking networks at all levels.

The seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Read More


This weeks front pages – February 19, 2026

Latest

The Echo is out today! You’ll find the latest edition on shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and neighbouring areas. Support local journalism by picking...

Drugs worth €43,000 seized by gardai

Latest

Gardai seized €43,000 worth of suspected Drugs in Clondalkin while on routine patrol and follow up searches on Tuesday evening. While on...

Man (50s) in critical condition following alleged assault in Clondalkin

Latest

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an alleged assault in Clondalkin that left a man in critical condition on Saturday. A man...

Family appeal for help on 15th anniversary of Esra’s disappearance

Latest

Gardaí in Ronanstown are continuing to appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Esra Uyrun, who went missing...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST