Gardai seize €600k worth of ketamine in Clondalkin

Ketamine, cannabis, cocaine and cash seized by Gardai in Clondalkin on Monday. Photo by An Garda Siochana

Gardai seized €675,000 worth of illegal substances, including €600,000 of ketamine, and made one arrest after a search in Clondalkin on Monday.

Gardai seized €600,000 worth of ketamine, cannabis worth €40,000 and cocaine worth €35,000, alongside €17,940 in cash and made one arrest following a search carried out at a domestic residence in Clondalkin.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and charged in connection with this investigation and has since appeared before a court.

Gardai in Finglas, assisted by the Drug Unit, Crime North, Dublin Metropolitan Region West, carried out the search as part of Operation Tara.

Operation Tara was set up in 2021 and aims to disrupt, dismantle, and prosecute drug trafficking networks at all levels.

The seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.