St Paul’s students production of ‘Annie’ extremely special

“I HAD a few bouts of tears,” reflects one parent when asked about St Paul’s Secondary School’s production of “Annie”, whose child is neurodivergent.

The Greenhills school’s Transition Year students staged the production from January 28 to 30, but with an inclusive and diverse twist, as two of the girls who were performing used wheelchairs.

This step in inclusion was acknowledged by a representative from AIMS when they came to review the production, as it was the first production in the school’s history to feature this inclusion for wheelchair users.

Ms Mairead Masterson goes on to clarify that she has been involved in around 20 productions at St Paul’s but considers this production to be “extremely special”.

She also explains that the choice for ‘Annie’ was due to the need for a new play, as many popular school plays had already been done, and because it is a classic.

For this production, a ramp was installed for students, and the stage was therefore extended to accommodate wheelchairs.

The ramp was creatively used to represent New York City, enhancing the immersive experience of the play.

The choreography for the play was organised by art teacher Ms Collison, as well as the Transition Year students, making it a collaborative effort.

Ms Amy Curtis, a past pupil turned student teacher, also helped with the production, and many students who had never been on stage before were involved.

Ms Masterson estimates that the hall held around 250 people, due to the ramp and extended stage, though it usually holds 300.

The performances were well-attended, with a packed house for each of the three nights, and the acting and performances from the cast were of a high standard.

Comic elements, such as Elvis Presley or Marilyn Monroe attending Annie’s party, added to the appeal.

The three performances were well-received by audiences and “went extremely well”.

The parent of a girl performing who uses a wheelchair sang the show’s praises and what it did for her daughter’s development, as “it was amazing to see [her] confidence growing from the very first audition to the final production.”

She concluded by remarking that it was an experience her daughter will “never forget”.

Another girl who was using a wheelchair commented, “Thank you for allowing me to take part. I truly appreciate all you’ve done to make this happen.”

Ms Masterson would like to thank Ms Collison, the musical director Ms Caroline Duffy, Ms Curtis, principal Ms O’Shea, vice principal Mr McLaughlin, Darren Farrell who helped with the lighting, Jessica Garcia who handled the props, and all students involved.

Congratulations to all involved on a successful production.