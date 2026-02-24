Search
GAA facility at Spawell approved
GAA facility at Spawell approved

Ellen GoughFebruary 24, 2026 7:26 pm

Planning permission has been upheld for a major GAA training facility on the site of a sports complex and golf course in Templeogue.

An Coimisiún Pleanála upheld the decision by South Dublin County Council to grant permission for the development of a new GAA cluster facility at the Spawell sports and leisure centre, despite objections from local residents.

