GAA facility at Spawell approved
Planning permission has been upheld for a major GAA training facility on the site of a sports complex and golf course in Templeogue.
An Coimisiún Pleanála upheld the decision by South Dublin County Council to grant permission for the development of a new GAA cluster facility at the Spawell sports and leisure centre, despite objections from local residents.
AUTHOREllen Gough
