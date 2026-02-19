‘Endurance’ – 105 Iron Man competitions in 105 days

Sean Conway will be in the Civic on March 4

SEAN Conway set out to achieve something no one else on the planet had ever managed: ultra-endurance records for first, longest, fastest and most.

105 Iron Man competitions in 105 days, the first to swim the length of Britain, the fastest unsupported cycle across Europe and a 4200 mile continuous triathlon later, Sean is one of the most accomplished ultra-endurance athletes in the world.

In ‘Endurance’, Sean takes audiences on the journey from miserable school portrait photographer to world record holder.

This week, The Echo sat down with Sean to discuss ‘Endurance’, his one-man show performing in the Civic Theatre on March 4.

It will be presented by Speakers from the Edge, with a runtime of 2 hours with 1 interval and an age rating of 14 and over.

Visit the Civic website for more details and to book your tickets.

What inspired you to strive to break these ultra-endurance world records?

It came out of a bit of a midlife crisis. I was working as a school portrait photographer in London, living in a tiny house share, photographing crying babies all day and constantly getting ill.

Life felt safe, small, and predictable, and that really unsettled me. I didn’t want comfort or routine.

I wanted something that scared me, something that forced me to grow.

Ultra endurance became that challenge.

At first it wasn’t about records at all. It was about getting myself out of a life that felt too narrow and into something bigger than me.

I wanted to test what I was capable of, not just physically, but mentally and emotionally.

Over time, those challenges evolved into world records because I realised that pushing the boundaries of human endurance gave me a sense of meaning, purpose, and freedom that I had never found in a conventional career.

Looking back now, those years of suffering, uncertainty, and struggle were exactly what I needed to build resilience, clarity, and the life I truly wanted.

What inspired you to speak about your experiences in ‘Endurance’?

Initially it grew from my work with young people.

I was heavily involved in youth sport and loved encouraging kids to be adventurous and push their limits.

But when I spoke in schools, I noticed the parents were often just as inspired as the children.

I realised that adults probably needed that encouragement even more. That led me into public speaking.

I was also keen to come to Ireland because my family roots are in County Roscommon.

I wanted to share how a kid who then grew up in Zimbabwe, did no serious sport until his 30s, and didn’t fit the “athlete” mould could still go on to break multiple world records.

What has been your favourite part of working on this show, and why?

I’ve loved the long form. It’s rare to have 90 minutes to two hours on stage to properly tell your story.

Compressing 15 years of adventures into a short talk is almost impossible.

Being able to go back through all the footage, weave in videos, and deliver a polished, cinematic stage performance has been really satisfying.

It feels like the most complete version of my story I’ve ever shared.

What have been some of the biggest challenges in working on this show, and how have you navigated them?

The biggest challenge has been keeping it under two hours.

I’ve simply got so much material, so deciding which stories to include and which to leave out has been tough.

Beyond that, it’s been hugely enjoyable.

After doing around a thousand talks over 15 years, this show feels like the culmination of all of them in one epic stage experience.

Out of your achievements and records, which are you most proud of, and why?

The standout is definitely the 105 consecutive Ironmans.

That was on a completely different level to anything else I’ve done.

The sheer physical and mental demand made every other challenge look smaller by comparison.

But I also have a real emotional attachment to being the first person to swim the length of Britain.

I swam from South Wales across to Rosslare in Ireland, then up the east back to Scotland.

That was the adventure that gave me genuine self-belief for the first time.

I learnt how to handle fear, doubt, and people telling me it couldn’t be done. It changed how I saw myself.

What is next for you in 2026?

My focus is increasingly on coaching.

I’m really enjoying helping other people complete their Ironmans and sharing what I’ve learnt.

Personally, I’m taking on Ironman Wales, which is one of the toughest Ironman courses in the world.

At the same time, I’m actively coaching athletes who are preparing for their own Ironman journeys, which I find incredibly rewarding.

Who would you like to thank for helping you tell your story?

So many people. Everyone who has followed my journey, the journalists, TV producers, and media outlets who helped amplify it, and my online community.

Most importantly, my wife and my parents, who have supported me even when my decisions looked irrational or dangerous.

There were many moments when it seemed like I was pushing myself too far, but they stayed with me anyway.

Without that support, none of this would have been possible.