January Team of the Month is Dublin Lions U18’s

Dublin Lions U18 basketball team receive the Active South Dublin Team of the Month Award for January from Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin Bryan Malone, Sales and Marketing Manager, The Plaza Hotel and William O’Connor, News Editor, The Echo. Pictured are Robert Okosun (assistant coach), Alex Field, Bentoy Monshengwo, John Lambert (coach) and Majus Raziunas

THE Dublin Lions U18 side have been awarded team of the month for January following a massive win in the U18 Billy Coffey National Cup for the first time.

The side defeated St Brendan’s BC from Tralee in the final of the competition and overcame Oblates BC from Inchicore in an extremely tough semi final also.

Coach John Lambert spoke on the achievement of his side.

“The lads were incredible from start to finish, all credit to them. It’s much more their trophy than anyone else’s”

Based in Clondalkin, the side hope to add more silverware in 2026 as they aim for the league title. Currently undefeated with 10 wins out of 10 games they are well on course to do so.

“The plan is to try our best to stay undefeated and keep going for the league title, if we could win the top fours as well that would be huge for the guys. That’s the plan, just to stay focused and win every game.”

