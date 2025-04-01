Search
Engineer (28) jailed for his role in criminal operation’s smishing scam
Dublin Circuit Criminal Court

Engineer (28) jailed for his role in criminal operation’s smishing scam

Echo StaffApril 1, 2025 9:16 am

An engineer has been jailed for 18 months for his part in a large scale criminal operation’s smishing scam on Permanent TSB customers, reports Niamh O’Donoghue.

Iskilu Awolumate (28) of Hazelgrove Estate Tallaght pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to handling the proceeds of crime at an unknown location on dates between March 2020 and January 2021. Most of the counts relate to Permanent TSB customers and the court heard a Slovakian company was also subject to an invoice redirection fraud.

Read More


Programme focused on people struggling with gambling addiction

Tallaght

The Rutland Centre in Knocklyon has launched Ireland’s first fully funded Gambling & Gaming Specific Outpatient Programme.This initiative, supported by the HSE,...

‘Just how beautiful and precious life is’ – survivor

Tallaght

“How I look at life and how I look at people has changed completely,” said a cancer survivor as he encouraged everyone...

Local Faces: Laura Teegan

Tallaght

There is currently a crafting and culinary Renaissance happening in Firhouse and our local notable this week, plays a critical role in...

Sean’s dream to be elected President of Dodder Anglers

Tallaght

“It was a lifetime dream of mine,” said the newly elected president of the Dodder Anglers Association, who has been involved with...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST