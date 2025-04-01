Engineer (28) jailed for his role in criminal operation’s smishing scam

An engineer has been jailed for 18 months for his part in a large scale criminal operation’s smishing scam on Permanent TSB customers, reports Niamh O’Donoghue.

Iskilu Awolumate (28) of Hazelgrove Estate Tallaght pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to handling the proceeds of crime at an unknown location on dates between March 2020 and January 2021. Most of the counts relate to Permanent TSB customers and the court heard a Slovakian company was also subject to an invoice redirection fraud.