The Acute Psychiatric Unit in Tallaght Hospital was “in a state of disrepair,” during an unannounced inspection by the Mental Health Commission (MHC) last year.

Walls and floors of bare concrete, no running water in a sink, and sharp edges in a seclusion room were only some of the examples of non-compliance mentioned in the MHC report published on Tuesday, March 25.

TAGS newsTallaght