Enterprise project that helps young people dismantle negative beliefs

Oreoluwa Alfred with Teen-Turn Research & Activities Assistant Osas Samuel at the Technovation Ireland Regional Pitch Event at AMD. Photo by Robbie Reynolds

Oreoluwa Alfred, a 5th year student from Colaiste Bride Clondalkin was awarded 3rd place with a prize from Workday at the Teen-Turn Technovation Regional Pitching Event for her remarkable app enterprise project, “Syche” that helps young people dismantle negative beliefs.

Following this achievement, Oreoluwa enters into the global Technovation semi-finalist round taking place this summer. Her app was one of 65 app enterprise projects pitching at the regional round event in Dublin this May hosted by AMD.