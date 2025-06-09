Man found with €230k in cash and five Rolex watches is jailed
A man found in possession of over €230,000 in cash and five Rolex watches has been jailed for three years, reports Eimear Dodd.
Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that gardai searched the home address of Karl Finnegan (41) on September 16 last.
