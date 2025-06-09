Search
Man found with €230k in cash and five Rolex watches is jailed
Dublin Circuit Criminal Court

Man found with €230k in cash and five Rolex watches is jailed

Echo StaffJune 9, 2025 9:05 am

A man found in possession of over €230,000 in cash and five Rolex watches has been jailed for three years, reports Eimear Dodd.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that gardai searched the home address of Karl Finnegan (41) on September 16 last.

Read More


Over 300 people and 45 agencies attend Fettercairn’s Health Fair Day

Tallaght

OVER 300 people attended the Health Fair Day in Fettercairn Community Centre, where 45 agencies provided precious information on local health and...

Campaign aims to ‘showcase everything good’ about area

Tallaght

A NEW social media campaign aims at changing the perception around Jobstown and “showcase everything good” about it. TikTok channel @OneJobstown went...

Voluntary group has dedicated 1,000 hours per year to organise activities

Tallaght

CONCERNS over drug dealing and anti-social behaviour in Tallaght village keep being “ignored” by public representatives according to Tallaght Community Council. At...

Teacher cuts lead to classroom mergers

Tallaght

First and second class students will be merged together in classes of 25 children in a Kilnamanagh primary school due to cuts...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST