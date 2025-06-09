Teacher cuts lead to classroom mergers

First and second class students will be merged together in classes of 25 children in a Kilnamanagh primary school due to cuts to teaching staff.

Starting with the next school year, four classes in St Kevin’s Boys’ School will be reconfigured into three “multi-grade” classes, while parents expressed concerns over the “detrimental” effect this could have on learning.

In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, May 28 Principal Alison Walshe explained that “a decrease in student enrolment numbers has unfortunately resulted in the loss of one of our mainstream classroom teaching positions,” and this led to the decision of merging classes.

“At this point, we can’t say for certain whether this will be a one-year arrangement or a longer-term structure, as it depends on future enrolment numbers and Department [of Education] staffing allocations,” continued the letter.

According to an official document released by the Department in February, for the 2025/26 school year the primary staffing schedule will operate “on the basis of a general average of one classroom teacher for every 23 pupils.”

While the school ensured that the decision looked like the “most effective way forward,” most parents are not of the same viewpoint, and they launched a petition that has been signed by some 550 people.

Gillian Coleman, petition organiser, said that the school missed out on the ‘students v teachers’ ratio only by 4 enrolments and that this decision will bring 6-year-old pupils in the same class with 8-year-olds.

“While we know this has worked in schools with smaller numbers, we just don’t see how this can work here with such big numbers. Cutting down one teacher is having an impact on over 200 students.

“We believe it will impact the teachers’ ability to work, there will be a lot of distraction. It might seem like it’s only a one- or two-years gap but there’s a massive difference in maturity.”

Gillian has a 7-year-old son who is due to start second class in September, and she said younger students “might not feel comfortable” sharing the class with older students, while the older ones could be left behind in learning.

Another parent contacting The Echo said that they were sent a questionnaire asking, “what friend our children would like to stay with.”

“They asked to choose five friends from the current classes, but that they will guarantee one per person. So, they will also be pulled apart from friends,” added Gillian.

The parents reached out to public representatives and called for the Department of Education to reconsider.

“The TDs are saying they agree with us and that they are reaching out to the Department and Minister McEntee.

“The school have done everything in their power to try and avoid this, but we know their hands are tied facing the reluctancy to be flexible shown by the Department.”

According to the parents, St Kevin’s Girls’ primary school was similarly impacted by staff cuts, but in that case students of the same grade were merged together.

The Department of Education was contacted for comment, but a response wasn’t received at the time of print.