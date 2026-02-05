Esker boxing clever with Club Development recognition

Esker Boxing Club received the Club Development Award from Mayor Pamela Kearns. The award is presented to Esker members Ed Griffin, Mick Kelly and Brian Brady. With them are William O’Connor, News Editor, The Echo, Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin and Bryan Malone, Sales and Marketing Manager, The Plaza Hotel

ESKER Amateur Boxing Club were rewarded for their hard work throughout 2025 by being awarded the Club Development of the Year Award at the Active South Dublin Sports Star Awards in association with The Echo and South Dublin County Council in the Plaza Hotel.

For the first time in their 13 year history the club has found a permanent home after moving into the new Lucan Leisure centre in September.

With over 150 members the Club was in need of permanent residence after hopping from place to place over the years.

The club has also seen their first ever Elite Champion with Nathan Ojo winning the Cruiserweight title at the beginning of this year.

Ed Griffin spoke on the achievements of the club.

“We were floating around for the last 13 years and it was a big struggle for the last two years.

‘Our friends over in Jobstown and WhiteChurch Boxing Clubs were hosting us for the last couple of years. It was very difficult, you’d be leaving work bringing people all around getting ready for championships.”

Griffin also spoke about a Five Year Plan that the club had put in place.

“We came up with a five year plan and said look this is where we want to be. Loads of clubs do that when they are starting out and they just aren’t strong enough to survive but thankfully we were.”

The club has also found success in the ring with the aforementioned Nathan Ojo winning the National Elite Championships.

“The club had a massive achievement with Nathan Ojo being our first ever Elite Champion. That’s a huge thing for our club.”

Griffin also thanked South Dublin County Council for all the work that they had put in helping the club to where it is.

“We wouldn’t be where we are now without Colm Ward and South Dublin County Council.

‘Colm has done so much for us. We were on our knees for a long time and they said that they would sort us out. They’ve done it with Jobstown and all of the sports clubs around the area.

“You don’t realise how much sport matters to regular people. We have 157 members, they get a positive experience out of it and going forward they will be good positive individuals to have in society.

‘Apart from sporting achievements that’s what you are trying to introduce in sports clubs around the county.”

“Three of our lads went professional last year, like Adam [Olaniyan] .

‘We have known Adam since he was a kid. It’s such a tight community, the sports community.

‘I’ve been dealing with Active South Dublin now for a long time and they have been so helpful to us. We used to go to war with the council for years but the investment in sports in the county is unbelievable at the moment.”