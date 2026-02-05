Celebrating the arrival of Spring on St Brigid’s Day

Entertaining the gathering during the service at St Brigid’s well.

Clondalkin’s St Brigid’s Day Festival, or Lá Fhéile Bhríde Clondalkin, was a hit once more this year as hundreds enjoyed the festivities on Monday.

A walk from the city centre to St Brigid’s Well, a poem celebrating the arrival of spring and workshops creating handcrafted pieces like St Brigid’s crosses were among the highlights of the day.