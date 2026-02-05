Search
Celebrating the arrival of Spring on St Brigid’s Day
Entertaining the gathering during the service at St Brigid’s well.

Celebrating the arrival of Spring on St Brigid’s Day

James Roulston MooneyFebruary 5, 2026 12:32 pm

Clondalkin’s St Brigid’s Day Festival, or Lá Fhéile Bhríde Clondalkin, was a hit once more this year as hundreds enjoyed the festivities on Monday.

A walk from the city centre to St Brigid’s Well, a poem celebrating the arrival of spring and workshops creating handcrafted pieces like St Brigid’s crosses were among the highlights of the day.

Read More


Junction has ‘overshadowed’ positive changes to Bawnogue

Clondalkin

“These are better crossings now because of what was done.”The local council has stated it is open to an on-site meeting at...
blanchardstown courthouse

Man discovered with close to €1,200 worth of drugs by gardai is fined €500

Clondalkin

A MAN whom gardai discovered with close to €1,200 in drugs was fined at Blanchardstown District Court.Stephen Mooney (38), with an address...

Park users brewing up a storm over trade license issue

Clondalkin

“We’ve just removed it…we need time to get this right.”The coffee van that did not get its casual trading licence renewed will...

‘No excuse for litter now’ as solar bins rolled out at cost of €450,000

Clondalkin

“There is no excuse for litter now!”Over 100 solar bins have been rolled out across South Dublin in recent months as part...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST