Appeals against converting historic house into apartments

Multiple appeals have been lodged after planning permission was granted for a historic house in Knocklyon to be converted into apartments and for an apartment block to be constructed on the grounds of the house.

South Dublin County Council granted permission in December 2025 for Scholarstown House to be converted into two residential units – one two-bed and one three-bed apartment – and to demolish four existing shed structures “within the curtilage of the protected structure” to make way for a 55 unit apartment block, ranging in height from 3 to 5 storeys, containing 16 one-bed, 26 two-bed apartments, and 13 three-bed apartments on the grounds of the house.

The proposed development also includes residential amenities, car and cycle parking accessed via a new pedestrian and vehicular access off Orlagh Grove with the existing entrances on Scholarstown Road and Orlagh Grove being re-configured to provide for pedestrian and cycle access.

Three seperate appeals have been lodged with An Coimisiún Pleanála over the decision to grant permission, citing overdevelopment of the Scholarstown Road area, increased traffic congestion, and insufficient public transport services for the area.

The appeal submitted by Orlagh Grove Residents Association stated that the proposed five-storey building would “severely impact the special character” of Scholarstown House, and that its height would result in “overlooking of rear gardens of houses on Orlagh Crescent and Orlagh Green”.

Their concerns over traffic congestion and public transport links were echoed in an appeal lodged by an individual resident of Orlagh Grove, who stated that the development would put “undue strain on an already congested infrastructure, increase traffic hazards and compromise the safety of residents”, due to the proposed new vehicular access point though the Orlagh Grove estate.

“Introducing this new development would inevitably increase traffic flow compounding existing issues,” the resident appeal noted.

A further appeal was submitted by Ballyboden Tidy Towns, who said the new development failed to address issues that led to refusal of a previous planning application by An Bord Pleanála, and that it represents “overdevelopment of a constrained site containing a protected structure” and is “not justified”, among a list of other concerns.

A decision is due from An Coimisiún Pleanála by May 14, 2026.