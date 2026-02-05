Search
Woman with 11 previous convictions fined and disqualified from driving
Woman with 11 previous convictions fined and disqualified from driving

Maurice GarveyFebruary 5, 2026 11:41 am

A WOMAN with a poor track record of road traffic offences was fined and disqualified from driving at Tallaght District Court.

Tshegofatso Ejie (26), Alymore Green, Newcastle, Dublin 22, appeared in court pleading guilty to charges of driving without insurance or a driver licence.

Garda Evan O’Brien told the court that on January 7, 2025, at Rossfield Avenue, Jobstown, gardai stopped a vehicle that had no insurance, and spoke to the learner driver identified as Ms Ejie, who was not accompanied by someone with a full driver’s licence.

The vehicle was seized and a fixed charge notice was issued to produce driver licence and insurance within 10 days which Ms Ejie failed to do.

The court heard Ejie has 11 previous convictions, all for road traffic offences, and was already disqualified at the time of the offence for driving without insurance.

Defence solicitor Ciara Ní Ghabhann said her client’s mother was in court to support her, and that Ms Ejie was “taking it very seriously” and hadn’t worked since July in sales as her contract wasn’t renewed due to her conviction.

Given the evidence provided in court, Judge Patricia McNamara said it was not evident that Ms Ejie is taking it seriously.

Judge McNamara fined Ejie €500 for driving without insurance and disqualified her for four years with a suspended prison sentence for 12 months, with additional fines of €100 in relation to driving unaccompanied, and €400 for no drivers licence.

Funded by the Local Court Reporting Sceheme

