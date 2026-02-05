‘No excuse for litter now’ as solar bins rolled out at cost of €450,000

“There is no excuse for litter now!”

Over 100 solar bins have been rolled out across South Dublin in recent months as part of a €450,000 operation, with 20 installed in Clondalkin.

102 solar compactor smart bins will be placed around the county as part of an operation worth €450k.

The bins will be part of South Dublin County Council’s efforts to reduce their carbon footprint with the increased bin storage capacity and inbuilt smart technology meaning that the frequency of bin emptying will be reduced.

Councillor Francis Timmons has welcomed the new solar-powered bins in Clondalkin and hopes that the initiative will continue across other areas in the council’s remit.

Cllr Timmons said: “I’m delighted to see 20 Solar Bins starting to be rolled out throughout Clondalkin! Hopefully eventually they will be in all villages as soon as possible.”

He added that the bins will assist Clondalkin Tidy Towns in their work to keep the village litter free.

The current provision of solar compactor bins is intended for the Tallaght, Rathfarnham, Clondalkin and Lucan areas, with works in Tallaght and Rathfarnham complete.

The Lucan installations are set to be completed this month, and the council intends to extend the programme in the future.

100 more solar compactor bins are expected to be acquired, with a provision of €500k set aside for them in the latest Three-Year Capital Programme.

The additional installations will be targeted at high-footfall areas such as town, village and district centres, as well as busy park entrances.

Once funding is confirmed, a phased programme of delivery will be developed and made available for circulation.

Cllr Timmons noted: “There is no excuse for litter now!”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.