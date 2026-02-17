Estates taken in charge by council

Two locations in the Lucan area have been taken in charge by the council after successful consultation periods.

The Paddocks in Lucan and Shackleton Drive in Adamstown were taken in charge by the local authority after a two-month consultation period.

The roads, footpaths, public lighting, storm drains and green areas are constructed to the council’s taking in charge standards.

Residents of The Paddocks called for a permeability link between their local estate and Hillcrest, a link that South Dublin County Council has ordered the developer to close several times prior to the taking in charge process.

In response to submissions asking for it, the council will run a consultation process on whether to have a pedestrian or active link between The Paddocks and Hillcrest.

The granted planning from the taking in charge process does not have a permeable link between the Paddocks estate and Hillcrest.

The council stated that the developer had closed it several times but the opening had been re-opened by persons unknown in response to this.

Councillor Joanna Tuffy urged the council to provide a permeability link between the two estates.

Cllr Tuffy said: “There should be a link between The Paddocks and Hillcrest and it shouldn’t be a popularity contest.

“I mean, it is the right thing to do. The whole idea of Adamstown SDZ was permeability and all that kind of stuff.

“The reason it keeps being broken through again is because it’s needed and people are just saying ‘well, we have to go the easiest way’, so we really should get that [prioritised].”

The current public lighting in the area has been deemed “adequate” by SDCC, but they may be re-assessed if a permeability link were to be opened.

Residents can liaise with the council on suggested improvements in public green areas in the two locations.

In response to a submission on electric vehicle charging, the council confirmed that EV charging is accommodated in The Paddocks proposal.

The layouts of the roads taken in charge encourage lower vehicle speeds with narrower carriageways, tighter junction radii, and raised tables where appropriate, according to the council

SDCC will continue to monitor vehicle speeds, and if there are issues, they will install appropriate additional measures.

