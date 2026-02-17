Council are aware of storage issues with Tidy Towns group

Clondalkin Tidy Towns are looking for more storage space to survive

“The containers don’t seem to be a response we can deliver on.”

Calls have been made for the council to provide storage space to local groups in need of it after Clondalkin Tidy Towns stated their intention to disband without more facilities.

The local authority has been asked to give extra storage space to local groups such as Clondalkin Tidy Towns after a statement from the group outlined their intention to cease operations at the end of February, should more space not be provided.

Storage has also been requested for several residents’ groups in the Clondalkin area and a local band.

Kilcronan Residents Group and Cherrywood Residents Group are also on the hunt for extra facilities, as are the Clondalkin Youth Band.

Councillor Francis Timmons has seen the difference these groups make with his own eyes and encouraged South Dublin County Council to act before it’s too late.

Cllr Timmons said: “I go out with Clondalkin Tidy Towns when I can and have seen first-hand the difference their efforts make.

“They are always looking and planning how to make Clondalkin better, residents groups like Cherrywood and Kilcronan have already made a huge difference, Clondalkin Youth Band, Clondalkin Pipe Band and Clondalkin Drama group have been active in our community for decades and generations have benefitted from these much-respected activities.”

Some of these groups have been lobbying for more storage space for several years, like the local Tidy Towns group.

Clondalkin Tidy Towns has been looking for an additional storage container since 2024 after the initial one provided to them by the council in 2012 became full.

The local community group received “initial verbal approval” from South Dublin County Council but has not heard a final decision on a matter that they deem “essential” to their survival.

“It’s beyond disappointing and a slap in the face for so many groups that give their time and energy voluntarily to improving our community in many ways…

“At this stage, I beg SDCC to deal with the issue! The lack of response and engagement on this issue is just not good enough.

“The groups value the grants and other help from SDCC but the silence and lack of response on this issue is deafening.”

SDCC noted that they are liaising with Cherrywood Residents Group to provide them with a new 20-foot storage container, with locations already suggested.

CTT also suggested the placement of a storage container in the car park of Clondalkin Civic Office to SDCC, according to Parks Superintendent David Fennell.

The Parks Superintendent also noted that there is a 40-foot container owned by Clondalkin Youth Band located in Corkagh Park.

The local authority stated that storage containers may attract anti-social behaviour in the areas they are located.

Senior Executive Officer for Community and Sports Development at SDCC, Edel Clancy noted the redevelopment of the Civic Office in Clondalkin and the old pool building, which could both accommodate for these groups in their future iterations.

Edel Clancy stated: “We are aware of the storage issues, the men’s shed, the Tidy Towns and the youth band.

“If there’s any other groups looking for storage, if it’s noted by us, when it comes to it, we will consider those needs.”

