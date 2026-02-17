€2.5 million is allocated for roadworks repairs and projects

Almost €2.5 million in funding has been allocated for 147 roadworks repairs and projects around Tallaght for 2026.

A portion has also been set aside for accessibility funding, and the council are seeking suggestions from councillors on where to spend this.

€2.464 million has allocated for the Tallaght Central and Tallaght South areas out of a county wide budget of €10.35m for roadworks by South Dublin County Council.

€855,000 has been allocated for road resurfacing, with €860,000 for footpath repairs across the area, according to the 2026 Roadworks Programme presented at the area committee meeting on Monday, January 26.

€300,000 has been allocated for routine maintenance works, €200,000 for patching potholes and €100,000 respectively for cycle track maintenance and overhead costs such as plant hire and enabling works.

Split across the two electoral areas, €410,000 will be spent on roads resurfacing and €370,000 on footpath repairs in the Tallaght South area, as well as €150,000 specifically for social housing pavement improvements in Kiltalown Court, Glenshane Lawn and Fettercairn Road.

€445,000 has been allocated for roads resurfacing and €490,000 for footpath repairs in the Tallaght Central area.

Presenting the 2026 programme to councillors at the Tallaght meeting, senior council engineer Gary Walsh said €550,000 has been earmarked specifically for accessibility funding, which is “targeted at small/medium level interventions such as kerb dishings” rather than larger facilities such as zebra/pelican crossings.

“We don’t have this allocated under the roadworks programme because what we really want is to have people come to us – either yourselves as representatives or individual members of the public – if you’re having issues with mobility from your home to your shop or bus stop come and talk to us, we have funding to resolve these issues,” Mr Walsh said.

This funding in particular was welcomed by councillors, including Cllr Niamh Whelan (SF), who asked if the council had engaged with “any of the services particularly in Tallaght village that have people with mobility issues” to see where this funding could be allocated.

“We have mobility groups coming to us sporadically but it hasn’t been a regular discussion so I’m hoping they will hear this and come to us and we can have a broader plan,” Mr Walsh replied.

“We could make a multi-annual programme to keep working with them, I’m sure if there’s a high uptake on the €550,000 that’s something that can be increased over the coming years if there’s demand for it,” he added.

