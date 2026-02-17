45 gardai assigned to stations in South Dublin

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan visited Tallaght Garda Station on Monday with Colm Brophy, TD, John Lahart , TD, Senator Teresa Costello, Supt Bróna O’Reilly and staff from Tallaght Garda Station

Over forty new Gardaí have been assigned to stations across south Dublin following the first Garda graduations of the year.

100 men and 67 women were attested from Templemore College on Friday, February 6, with over 100 assigned to stations across Dublin.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan visited Tallaght Garda Station on Monday morning, February 9, to welcome the 15 new recruits assigned there.

Nine new Gardaí have been assigned to Rathfarnham station, with eight assigned to Crumlin and 13 at Terenure.

Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin South West John Lahart said the addition of these 45 new recruits in the Dublin Metropolitan Region South were “a real boost for local policing and community safety”.

Among the new recruits at Tallaght station is Blessington man Conor Finan, who lost ten and a half stone on his 18-year journey to becoming a member of An Garda Síochana.

The 38-year-old started out in media and public relations at IT Carlow and worked for Wicklow Fire Service before spending the last few years as an undertaker, which he says will stand to him in his new role.

“I’d applied four or five times before and I could never get in, I had to drop over 10 and a half stone over the last three years, so it’s been a pretty incredible journey,” he said.

Two new Gardaí have been assigned to Lucan Garda Station and one to Clondalkin station from this attestation group.

“Over the past twelve months, there have been 42 new Gardaí assigned to stations in our area,” Dublin Mid West TD Shane Moynihan (FF) said.

“There are further cohorts to graduate during the year, and I will be advocating for a strong flow of new Gardaí for Dublin Mid-West.”

Speaking at Priory Market in Tallaght on Monday morning, Minister O’Callaghan said that these new Gardaí would contribute to the government’s policy of “high visibility policing”.

“That’s something that you really want to see on the ground, you’ll be able to see high visibility patrols in the area,” he said.

“Commissioner Justin Kelly has a very clear policy as to how he wants to implement high visibility, he allocates significant numbers of guards to certain areas of the country after each passing out, and this time, it was the Dublin Metropolitan Region South that benefited.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme