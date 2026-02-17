Over 300 lighting upgrades to take place throughout this year

Many of the LED street light faults across Tallaght are due to quality issues with parts that are “attributable to a particular supplier.”

Over 300 lighting upgrades are also scheduled to take place throughout Tallaght this year, but the timeline is “dependent on the availability of the required resources to complete it”.

That’s according to a report on public lighting faults requested by Cllr Adam Smyth (FF) at the Tallaght Area Committee meeting on Monday, January 26.

There are currently 187 “standard” public lighting outages around Tallaght, 68 of which are the newer upgraded LED type of lighting, the report from senior executive engineer Caitriona Lambert read.

She said many of these can be attributed to cable faults, which can take out several lights in a row, and “some are attributable to a particular supplier who has had quality issues”.

“Our contractor no longer sources our fittings from them,” she stated.

“We intend to investigate further to ascertain if there are quality issues with other suppliers and will take action accordingly.”

The remaining 119 “standard” outages in the Tallaght area are older sodium style fixtures which are being replaced with LED lights around the county as part of a wider upgrade scheme operated by ESB Networks.

In response to a question lodged by Cllr Mick Duff (Ind) at the ACM, Ms Lambert said there were 304 LED upgrades planned across the Tallaght Central area in 2026.

These will be rolled out in estates in Jobstown and Whitehall through the year.

“This programme is entirely dependent on the availability of the required resources to complete it,” Ms Lambert said, as the LED upgrade scheme requires “site attendance” by ESB staff.

A further 143 light outages across Tallaght require more time to repair due to cable faults or to ESB presence required on site, while another 27 are delayed due to “access issues”.

Cllr Louise Dunne (SF) had also asked for a report on “ongoing issues of street lights not working and delays in repairs” in the Tallaght South area, particularly in Fortunestown Lane and Citywest Drive, however Ms Lambert said that their “contractor assures us that all these outages and cable faults at Citywest and Fortunestown were repaired prior to the Christmas break”.

“If there are any remaining issues, please provide the location for us to follow up and inspect,” she added.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme