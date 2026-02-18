Search
Red Cow Hotel pre-tax profits double to €11.32m

Echo StaffFebruary 18, 2026 9:42 am

Pre-tax profits at the Red Cow Moran Hotel, almost doubled to €11.32m in 2023.

The hotel is one of the largest providers of accommodation for International Protection (IP) applicants, having being closed to the public since early 2022.

Red Cow operator Guestford Ltd revenues increased from €21.21m to €32.66m on the back of the hotel’s IP business.

Figures published by the Department of Integration show that in the year under review, Guestford Ltd received the third highest of the accommodation providers to IP applicants in the State receiving €26.5m.

Revenues generated by the hotel from its State contract for accommodating IP applicants are more than double the 2019 revenues of €14.32m when the four-star hotel generated its income from paying hotel guests.

The hotel, which opened in 1996, is owned and operated by the Moran family and has 320 bedrooms.

Four members of the Moran family are registered as directors of Guestford Ltd – Karen Moran, Thomas Moran jnr, Michael Moran and Tracey Moran.

