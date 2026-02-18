Tynan memorial cross is undergoing extensive repair
The TYNAN Memorial Cross on the Belgard Road in Tallaght is undergoing extensive repairs after it was understood to be damaged in recent weeks.
The cross has been sent to a contractor to be repaired in a process that is expected to take two to three weeks.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
