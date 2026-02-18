Search
Tynan memorial cross is undergoing extensive repair
The cross was knocked down on Belgard Road following the storm. The area has since been cleared around the stone

James Roulston MooneyFebruary 18, 2026 10:15 am

The  TYNAN Memorial Cross on the Belgard Road in Tallaght is undergoing extensive repairs after it was understood to be damaged in recent weeks.

The cross has been sent to a contractor to be repaired in a process that is expected to take two to three weeks.

