Calls for essential footpath works which has led to significant payouts

“Residents should not have to wait years for essential emergency works to take place”.

Residents of Adamstown have called for more consideration in the planning and design of footpaths after some injuries sustained have led to significant payouts.

Calls have been made to use the €3.6m set aside in the local authority’s roadworks programme budget wisely to ensure footpaths in South Dublin are safe to walk on.

Almost €600k has been set aside for footpath repairs in the Lucan local electoral area for the coming year, and Castlegate in Adamstown is down as an area marked for improvement.

Local representative Derren Ó Brádaigh welcomed the repairs lined up for Castlegate and noted that they are much needed improvements on the area’s “problem paths.”

Ó Brádaigh said: “It’s really great to learn that works to finally address problem paths in Castlegate have been budgeted for works to take place in 2026.

“I have been raising this problem for the past four years, with trip hazards steadily getting worse with the maturing of certain types of tree species, alongside a mix of asphalt and cobblestone paths.”

The footpath in Castlegate is uneven and has cracks dotted across the length of the walkway.

Other footpaths in Lucan listed for works in 2026 include estates such as Weston Estate and Lucan Heights.

Ó Brádaigh noted the hazards posed by the current state of the path and called on the council to give more thought to footpath planning in the future.

He noted that the developer is responsible for the delivery and maintenance of a footpath but that the council must pick up the pieces if “poor craftmanship” is made clear.

Ó Brádaigh added that councillors receive many footpath and tree-related queries and stated that the council can strategise better when it comes to the kinds of paths and trees installed in residential areas.

“Footpath repairs are costing local authorities literally millions each year, and whilst much of this is attributable to necessary upgrade works, there are significant avoidable costs too.

“Total public liability claims for trips, slips and falls on footpaths in the South Dublin County Council jurisdiction are costing between €2m and €3.5m annually.

“I am personally aware of three incidents where fractures were sustained by pedestrians following trips or falls in the Adamstown area due to poor path conditions.

“Taking a more proactive approach to footpath planning and maintenance will result in less reactive remedial works and therefore delivering important savings to the taxpayer.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.