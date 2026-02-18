Calls to bring forward DART plans

“We actually need this for the residents now.”

Calls have continued to be made to bring forward the Dart+ South West project after councillors were shown drawings of works to come.

Councillors in South Dublin were provided with a PowerPoint on the next steps towards making Dart+ South West a reality that included drawings of future works and a timeline towards construction.

The public transport project is expected to have the main works contract awarded from Q2 2027 onwards, following on from tenders issued later this year in Q3 2026.

The start of the project is expected to come around in 2030, and Councillor Liona O’Toole noted her belief that it will be delivered “a decade or so” removed from when it needs to be.

Cllr O’Toole stated that the public transport issues in Lucan and Adamstown are already struggling with demand and described her commute from Adamstown train station to the city centre.

She said: “Like at peak time it’s full. Unless you can physically squeeze your body on the train, you’re not going to get on it.”

The Lucan councillor noted that the surrounding area of the village, including two strategic development zones in Adamstown and Clonburris, is expected to see a rise in housing that will add to the strain on public transport.

Buses in the area are also often at full capacity early in their routes, such as the 24-hour routes, C1 and C2.

Cllr O’Toole noted that buses are often close to or at full capacity reaching Newcastle Road and Esker Road, and before they have adequately served Lucan East resulting in buses passing stops and passengers being left behind.

She called for public transport infrastructure to be given centre-stage for the foreseeable future so that Lucan and its surrounding area can get its head above water once more.

She compared Lucan to Leixlip, Maynooth and Celbridge in Kildare and the services available there.

Based on Census 2022 figures Lucan has a population of approximately 57,550 while Leixlip, Maynooth and Celbridge have a combined population of approximately 36,053.

A review of Dublin Bus network maps indicates that there are eight bus services originating from or primarily serving Lucan/Adamstown area compared with twelve serving Leixlip, Maynooth and Celbridge.

Cllr O’Toole concluded that all the amenities set to be brought in as part of the development in the local area will not be fully successful without proper public transport, such as the Dart+ South West project.

“They don’t work if people can’t get out of their cars. If they’re stuck in a car all morning and then they’re stuck in a car all afternoon and all evening, they’re not home long enough to get to the GPs, to enjoy the community centres and the youthspace, the creches, the shops…

“…I can see how it’s just not working.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.