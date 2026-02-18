New upgraded playspaces to be installed over the next three years

Several new and upgraded playspaces are set to be installed in the Clondalkin area over the next three years as part of the council’s playground works.

Four locations have been listed for playspace works over the next three years in Clondalkin and its surrounding areas, with more set to be added before the list is finalised.

Upgraded and expanded play facilities are expected at the Clondalkin Leisure Centre, as well as Rathcoole Park.

A small play area is expected to be installed in Kilcronan, Clondalkin and another estate is set to benefit when taken in charge.

The existing play provision at Graydon, Newcastle is set to be expanded upon when the estate is taken in charge.

The works come after South Dublin County Council adopted their new play policy, The Nature of Play 2025-2030.

SDCC Chief Executive Colm Ward said: “Play is at the heart of thriving and inclusive communities, and we recognise that access to quality play opportunities is essential to the health, wellbeing and development of our children and our young people.

“In recent years, we have embedded play as a vital element of many of our public spaces as well as our neighbourhood planning and our community supports.

“Our play policy now builds on that momentum, setting out a future where play remains a central pillar of local life.”

“It sets out a clear commitment to developing inclusive, welcoming spaces that support play for all young people.”

Multiple other estates in the Clondalkin area are set to be added to the list soon, with preliminary consultation works requested in several areas by councillors.

The provision of playspaces in Alpine Heights, Dunawley, Riversdale Crescent, Monastery Gate, Cappaghmore Estate, Cherrywood and Floraville has been requested.

South Dublin County Council stated that Public Realm will carry out a consultation to determine the list of works set to be carried out.

SDCC stated: “Public realm are currently preparing to carry out that consultation, which will inform the final list of sites and will allow us to put a three-year schedule in operation.

“Regarding the sites already agreed, we will include the Kilcronan and Clondalkin Leisure Centre within the programme.

“Similar exercises will be taking place in residential areas across the entire country and, once completed, the programme of delivery will be finalised and councillors informed.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.