‘Everyone is struggling’ with scramblers in public parks

E-scooter and scrambler use in public parks has come under scrutiny after incidents of vandalism and accidents in recent months.

A recent incident involving a child being struck by an e-scooter in Corkagh Park, as well as pitch destruction at Kingswood are among the incidents that have caused concern for locals.

Councillor Eoin Ó Broin was contacted by the parents of the child struck by the vehicle, who told him that the driver was moving at speed throughout the park.

Cllr Ó Broin said: “The child got a big fright. The parents were upset. The guy on the e-scooter was upset too. He was bombing it through Corkagh just on his way home from work.”

The Clondalkin councillor brought the story to the council and asked what could be done to prevent this in the future.

However, the local authority stated that there wasn’t very much they could do to solve the issue.

SDCC Park Rangers liaise with local Gardaí on an ongoing basis to determine the most appropriate method of enforcement for e-scooter use in unauthorised areas of the park.

“Everyone is struggling with them, and at the same time they have a role. Like a car is four tonnes, whereas an e-scooter is really light.

“So, the problem is when they’re on the footpath.”

Affordability and convenience add to the positives of e-scooters for consumers but many see them as a symbol of nuisance.

Other local figures have complained about the prevalence of the electric vehicles in town and village centres and the lack of safety measures observed, such as the wearing of helmets.

The national speed limit for e-scooters is 20km/h but Cllr Ó Broin noted that some users don’t observe this.

“I was overtaken by one doing 40, so legally they’re not allowed over 20, but they are [going over it].”

The local representative added that he has no problem with the vehicles if users do observe the limits.

However, he added that there are certain users of e-scooters that ride them with a disregard to others.

“They’re afraid to go on the road so they go on the footpath. Or they don’t really care, they just go anywhere they can.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.