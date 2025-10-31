County Council are shortlisted for the excellence in Local Government Awards

Chambers Ireland revealed the shortlist for the Excellence in Local Government Awards 2025. In its 22nd year, the Awards feature a total of 98 Local Authority projects shortlisted across 16 categories, reflecting the dedication and innovation taking place at local government level, and one Local Authority will be awarded the overall award and named Local Authority of the Year 2025.

This year, a record number of 259 submissions were received from 26 Local Authorities, underscoring the importance of these awards in showcasing the exemplary service provided by Local Authorities to their communities.

South Dublin Cunty Council have been shortlisted for Ballyroan: A Dementia-Inclusive, Age Friendly Community, communications – International Protection: Fact or Fiction, Diversity & Inclusion – Reaching for Gender Equality in Local Government, Health & Wellbeing South Dublin County Council Junior Safety Forum, Heritage and Built Environment – Ely Arch: Heritage Conservation Through Public Realm Design, Local Authority Innovation – Clonburris Delivery Model – Strategic Innovation for Sustainable Growth, Promoting Economic Development – Work IQ, Innovation Centre for Technology and Enterprise Growth, Supporting Sustainable Communities – Connecting Communities Through the Regeneration of West Tallaght Parks and Sustainable Environment & Biodiversity – Balancing Green and Growth: Delivering Sustainable Development and Protecting Biodiversity.

Commenting on the announcement of the shortlist, Ian Talbot, Chief Executive of Chambers Ireland, said,

“The Excellence in Local Government Awards continue to grow and evolve, reflecting the dynamic and diverse contributions of Local Authorities nationwide.

‘This year, we are proud to introduce a new category, Celebrating Irish Language and Culture, which honours initiatives that preserve and promote our rich linguistic and cultural heritage.

“The Awards showcase the inventiveness and innovation that Local Authorities are delivering, which so often goes unnoticed.

‘I would like to congratulate each of the shortlisted Local Authorities and acknowledge the excellent work being undertaken at local government level across the country.

‘Their efforts not only enhance community life but also demonstrate the ever-expanding scope and impact of local government today.”