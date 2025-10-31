Search
Wonderful day of fun ay Orla Byrne Camogie Memorial Cup
St Anne’s team dressed as pumkins

Ellen GoughOctober 31, 2025 10:44 am

It was a “wonderful day” of fun for a good cause at St Anne’s GAA Club in Bohernabreena, for the third Orla Byrne Memorial Cup.

Fourteen teams from around Dublin and the country took part in fancy dress for the social camogie blitz on Saturday, October 18.

