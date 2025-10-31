Wonderful day of fun ay Orla Byrne Camogie Memorial Cup
It was a “wonderful day” of fun for a good cause at St Anne’s GAA Club in Bohernabreena, for the third Orla Byrne Memorial Cup.
Fourteen teams from around Dublin and the country took part in fancy dress for the social camogie blitz on Saturday, October 18.
AUTHOREllen Gough
