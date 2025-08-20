Excitement building for Cherry Orchard 5k
FOR the first time in its fledgling history, Ballyfermot Road will be the main route for the annual Cherry Orchard Running Club 5k.
To celebrate the 12th anniversary of the 5k, the club is doing something special this year and has liaised with gardai in relation to traffic and safety management.
AUTHORMark Keane
