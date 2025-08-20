Catherine Scuffil, Historian in Residence for the Dublin South Central Area (2nd from left) with her fellow historians at the launch of History on your Doorstep

LORD Mayor of Dublin Cllr Ray McAdam launched the eighth edition of History on Your Doorstep at a reception in City Hall.

The annual free publication, launched on Monday, August 11, features seven engaging chapters that explore Dublin’s history through fresh and personal perspectives.

Written by Dublin City Council’s Historians in Residence, along with guest author and food historian Dr Máirtín Mac Con Iomaire, the new volume spans topics from religion and politics to food, fashion, and family memory.

The series brings stories of Dublin’s history to life, including a chapter on the history of Flanagan’s Fields Community Garden, which stands on part of the site of the former Fatima Mansions, and the legacy of 19th-century market gardener Michael Flanagan, by Catherine Scuffil, Historian in Residence for the Dublin South Central Area.

Speaking at the launch, the Lord Mayor said “Dubliners have a deep interest in the story of their city — in the people, places, and events that shaped it.

“This book brings those stories directly into the hands of our citizens.

“Our Historians in Residence make history local, accessible, and relevant, and the public response has been exceptional.

“Initiatives like this help ensure that Dublin’s rich and diverse history remains alive in our communities,” he added.

Since 2017, Dublin City Council’s Historians in Residence have worked in neighbourhoods across Dublin City to encourage local people to engage with history, and to promote its sources and discussion, especially the historical collections in Dublin City Library & Archive.

By engaging with local communities and keeping people front and centre of history, the Historians in Residence help the people of Dublin City feel a connection to their local history.

Dublin City Historians in Residence for 2025 are Cormac Moore, Mary Muldowney, Catherine Scuffil, Katie Blackwood, Elizabeth Kehoe and Historian in Residence for Children Dervilia Roche.

The programme is created by Dublin City Libraries and is delivered in partnership with Dublin City Council Culture Company.

History on Your Doorstep, Volume 8 is available free of charge at all Dublin City Libraries branches and online from Borrowbox.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.