Extra €20,000 allocated for completion of Chapelizod ‘inclusive’ playground project

Construction on a new playground in Chapelizod “is expected to be completed” by later this year.

Final design work is currently underway with the contractor for a “new natural inclusive playground” in Liffey Valley Park, Chapelizod.

The project has also been allocated a further €20,000 from the Department of Children.

According to an update provided by Dublin City Council (DCC) at the South Central Area Committee meeting on Wednesday, May 21,

“70-80 children” were included in the consulta-tion process for the park’s “inclusive design”.

“A strong emphasis was placed on accessibility, including features like an accessible roundabout, trampolines, and a fully accessible path through the sloped site,” the update from executive Parks superintendent Bríd Brosnan read.

“The design also supports children with neurodivergent needs, with quiet areas integrated throughout. The playground will be open and unfenced, except for the sand area.”

The update was provided in a written reply to questions from two councillors for the Ballyfermot/Drimnagh area, Cllr Vincent Jackson (Ind) and Cllr Daithí Doolan (SF), who had both requested updates from the Director of Services on the project.

The new playground is set to be located “within walking distance of St Patrick’s National School, St Laurence’s National School, and the proposed new Scout Den”.

“Final design work is underway with the contractor, and construction is expected to be completed by Q3 2025,” the update from Ms Brosnan concluded.

An additional €20,000 for additional inclusive play elements was allocated to the playground project earlier in May.

The Liffey Valley Park project was one of 28 playgrounds and play areas around the country to be awarded funding under the Capital Grant Scheme for Play and Recreation, which supports city and county councils in upgrading existing playgrounds or developing new playgrounds, on May 12.

