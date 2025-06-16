Search
Lights not on for Griffeen Park dog park but water dispenser taps could be installed

Lights not on for Griffeen Park dog park but water dispenser taps could be installed

June 16, 2025

A Lucan dog park is “not designed to be used in the evenings” and no lights will be installed to facilitate evening-time use.

That’s according to South Dublin County Council Parks Superintendent David Fennell, who was responding to calls to install lights at the Griffeen Park dog run.

Mr Fennell was responding to a question from Cllr Helen Farrell (Ind), who asked that SDCC “look into the feasibility of installing lights at the Griffeen Park dog run, to prevent anti-social behaviour and allow later evening use during the winter months.”

He stated there are no proposals to light the dog run, and that lighting was not provided “as the safety of users could not be guaranteed due to the remoteness of the location and the uneven ground that exists as a result of its use by dogs”.

In response to a second question by Cllr Farrell about installing a “push-button (on/off) short-sequence water dispenser for dogs” in the Griffeen Park dog run, Mr Fennell said his department were currently looking into it, “subject to the availability of a water source in the area and the approval from Uisce Éireann to facilitate a connection”.

“Should it prove feasible a tap will be listed for consideration in the draft Public Realm Improvement Works Programme for 2026.”

